La pasión por las Aces se desborda con desfile en el Strip de Las Vegas

✅3:00 p.m. Fans can start accessing Toshiba Plaza

✅4:00 p.m. Road closures begin Southbound Las Vegas Blvd from Aria Place to Tropicana and Park Ave. (see map)

✅5:00 p.m. Parade begins at Las Vegas Blvd. and Tropicana Ave.

✅6:00 p.m. Las Vegas Blvd. fully reopens