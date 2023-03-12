Premios Oscar

Premios Oscar 2023: mira la lista de todos los ganadores y nominados

Las películas que atrajeron a los conocedores del cine constituyen muchos de los principales contendientes de este año.

Por TELEMUNDO Digital

Telemundo

Los 95 Premios de la Academia están en marcha desde el Teatro Dolby en Hollywood.

Si los Oscar del año pasado estuvieron dominados por la transmisión o "streaming" (CODA de Apple TV+ ganó el premio a la mejor película y Netflix obtuvo 27 nominaciones), las películas que atrajeron a los conocedores del cine constituyen muchos de los principales contendientes de este año.

Siga leyendo aquí para ver la lista completa de nominados:

Nominados a Mejor Película

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix) 
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios) 
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) 
  • “Elvis” (Warner Bros.) 
  • Ganador: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) 
  • “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) 
  • “Tár” (Focus Features) 
  • “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) 
  • “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon) 
  • “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Nominados a Mejor Director

  • Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) 
  • Ganador: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) 
  • Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”) 
  • Todd Field (“Tár”) 
  • Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”) 

Nominados a mejor actor

  • Austin Butler (“Elvis”) 
  • Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) 
  • Ganador: Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) 
  • Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) 
  • Bill Nighy (“Living”) 

Nominadas a mejor actriz

  • Cate Blanchett (“Tár”) 
  • Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) 
  • Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)
  • Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”) 
  • Ganadora: Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) 

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) 
  • Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”) 
  • Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)
  • Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) 
  • Ganador: Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) 
  • Hong Chau (“The Whale”) 
  • Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) 
  • Ganadora: Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) 
  • Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) 

Nominados a Mejor Guión Original

  • “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)  
  • Ganador: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)  
  • “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)  
  • “Tár” (Focus Features)  
  • “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)  “An Irish Goodbye” (Floodlight Pictures) 

Nominados a Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)   
  • “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)  
  • “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics) 
  • “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) 
  • Ganador: “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) 

Mejor largometraje animado

  • Ganador: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) 
  • “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24) 
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation) 
  • “The Sea Beast” (Netflix) 
  • “Turning Red” (Pixar) 

Nominados al diseño de producción

  • Ganador: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix) 
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios) 
  • “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) 
  • “Elvis” (Warner Bros) 
  • “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) 

Cinematografía

  • Ganador: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)   
  • “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix) 
  • “Elvis” (Warner Bros.) 
  • “Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures) 
  • “Tár” (Focus Features) 

Nominados al diseño de vestuario

  • Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) 
  • Ganador: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) 
  • “Elvis” (Warner Bros) 
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) 
  • “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Focus Features) 

Nominados al montaje cinematográfico

  • The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) 
  • “Elvis” (Warner Bros.) 
  • Ganador: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) 
  • “Tár”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount) 

Nominados a Maquillaje y Peluquería

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix) 
  • “The Batman” (Warner Bros.) 
  • "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
  • “Elvis” (Warner Bros.) 
  • Ganador: “The Whale” (A24) 

Nominados al sonido

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix) 
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios) 
  • “The Batman” (Warner Bros.) 
  • “Elvis” (Warner Bros.) 
  • Ganador: “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) 

Nominados a efectos visuales

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix) 
  • Ganador: “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios) 
  • “The Batman” (Warner Bros.) 
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) 
  • “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) Austin Butler (“Elvis”) 

Música (partitura original)

  • Ganador: “All Quiet on the Western Front”  
  • “Babylon”  
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “The Fabelmans”  

Nominados a canciones originales

  • Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”
  • “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”   
  • “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”   
  • Ganador: “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”   
  • “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” 

Documental

  • “All That Breathes” (HBO Documentary Films) 
  • “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon) 
  • “Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon) 
  • “A House Made of Splinters”
  • Ganador: “Navalny” (CNN/Warner Bros.) 

Nominados a Mejor Película Internacional

  • Ganador: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany) 
  • “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina) 
  • “Close” (Belgium)
  • “EO” (Poland) 
  • “The Quiet Girl” (Ireland) 

Nominados a Mejor Cortometraje de Animación

  • Ganador: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” (Apple TV+) 
  • “The Flying Sailor” 
  • “Ice Merchants” 
  • “My Year of Dicks” 
  • “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It” 

Nominados a Cortometraje Documental

  • Ganador: “The Elephant Whisperers” (Netflix) 
  • “Haulout”
  • “How Do You Measure a Year?” (Jay Rosenblatt Films) 
  • “The Martha Mitchell Effect” (Netflix) 
  • “Stranger at the Gate”

Corto de acción en vivo

  • Ganador: “An Irish Goodbye” (Floodlight Pictures) 
  • “Ivalu” (M&M Productions) 
  • “Le Pupille” (Disney+) 
  • “Night Ride”
  • “The Red Suitcase” (Cynefilms) 

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Premios OscarEEUUpremios ÓscarOscars
