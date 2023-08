Llevaba varado más de 30 años: transfieren millones de barriles de petróleo de buque abandonado

WE HAVE CONCLUDED THE OIL TRANSFER! More than 1.1 million barrels of oil were pumped from the decaying #FSOSafer to the replacement vessel. Great work by SMIT Salvage. And thank you to all contributors and advocates that have brought us to this point! PR: https://t.co/5cZIrWH9h8 pic.twitter.com/NgDJyl2FjA