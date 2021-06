Identifican a niño hispano asesinado en Las Vegas; ahora buscan a la madre

The LVMPD identified the child found in the Mountain Springs Trailhead as 7-year-old Liam Husted. Detectives identified Husted’s mother, 35 yo Samantha Moreno Rodriguez as the suspect. She was last seen in Denver, CO driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber with CA 6WLH211. pic.twitter.com/L8BcJ7eVzR