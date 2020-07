Exceso de velocidad e intoxicación causas probables de accidente que dejó a bebé muerto

SERIOUS MVA: TOC: 7:17PM NB Rampart Bl north of W Lake Mead Bl. 3 car MVA, very serious accident, 1 car cut in half, 2 transports to hospital, Rampart Bl is CLOSED in front of SMITH’S / BIG LOTS probably for several hours. #PIO1NEWS E107,44,42, R107,42,44, EMS1, B4, PIO1 pic.twitter.com/fbYEWKdAf7