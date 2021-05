¿Dónde está Amari? Sigue la angustia por hallar a niño desaparecido tras irse con una supuesta tía

The LVMPD Missing Persons detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 2-year-old Amari Nicholson. He was last seen on May 5, 2021 near Paradise Rd and Twain Ave.



Anyone with any information is urged to call Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or 311. #Missing pic.twitter.com/XwN4Zx1s6W