Choque entre dos tráileres causa cierre de la US95 a la altura de Pecos

9:30 UPDATE: Trapped driver freed from wreckage, enroute to Trauma, crews cleaning up, MVA under investigation by @NHPSouthernComm , NVDOT as scene assisting HAZMAT WITH FUEL SPILL. US95NB still closed at Charleston Bl. #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/UdTAO75J3y pic.twitter.com/o7hlffdwTc