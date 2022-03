3:45AM UPDATE: Fire is mostly OUT, hotspots remain, crews working on them. Cause U/I, no injuries, bldg completely destroyed, last large fire Jan 18, crews picking up, 800 E Sahara Ave Statewide Lighting Center, TOC:1:55pm, mostly @ClarkCountyFD on scene, this in @CityOfLasVegas pic.twitter.com/4xaDLVZ2ao