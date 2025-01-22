Tiroteos en EEUU

Reportan heridos tras tiroteo en escuela de Nashville

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo.

Por TELEMUNDO Digital

TELEMUNDO 49

Esta tarde de miércoles se reportó un tiroteo en la cafetería de una escuela de Nashville, Tennessee que dejó 3 personas heridas de bala, incluido un sospechoso.

Las autoridades no han dicho si el sospechoso está muerto y no se conoce sobre la condición de los otros heridos.

