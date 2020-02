Policía: oficial de ICE dispara mortalmente contra familiares y se quita la vida

At about 3 pm on Feb 20, OCSO deputies were called to Corner Glen Drive after a report that several of the family members had not been seen in a few days. Deputies forced entry into the home and found a family of four dead in a murder suicide. The adult male shot an adult female and two boys, one middle school age and one high school age. He then shot and killed himself. The suspect works for Customs and Border Protection, assigned to the Orlando International Airport.