Nueva York se convierte en ciudad fantasma por crisis del coronavirus

It is Friday morning at 9:50 am outside of Costco in Bridgewater, NJ... Wiped out shelves on hand sanitizer, dish soap, bottled water, isopropyl alcohol, disinfectants, certain medicines... including Target and CVS.Swipe ➡️ The store opens at 10:00 am...