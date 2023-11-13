ISRAEL Y HAMAS EN GUERRA

Se esperan miles de personas en marcha por Israel en Washington DC

Los organizadores esperan que entre 40,000 y 60,000 personas se presenten para el evento entre la 1 y las 3 p.m del martes.

Por Joseph Olmo y Allison Hageman

Una gran manifestación pro-Israel programada para el martes frente al Capitolio de Estados Unidos en Washington DC podría afectar el tráfico a principios de esta semana.

Los organizadores de la Marcha por Israel esperan que entre 40,000 y 60,000 personas se presenten para el evento entre la 1 y las 3 p.m. Los cierres de carreteras comenzaron el lunes antes de que las puertas se abran el martes a las 10 a.m.

"[El] evento del 14 de noviembre reunirá a comunidades de todo el país para mostrar una fuerte solidaridad con el pueblo israelí, al tiempo que exigirá la liberación inmediata de los rehenes restantes y condenará el aumento del antisemitismo", informó las Federaciones Judías de América del Norte.

A continuación las calles que estarán cerradas:

Lunes 13 de noviembre

De 9 p.m. a las 6 p.m. del martes

  • 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

De 6 a.m. a 6 p.m.

  • 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, NW
  • Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, SW
  • Constitution Avenue from 6th Street to 15th Street, NW
  • Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

De 6 a.m. a las 5 a.m. del miércoles

  • 4th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

De 9:30 p.m. a las 6 p.m. del martes

  • 7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Martes 14 de noviembre

De 6 a.m. a 6 p.m.

  • 3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, NW
  • Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, SW
  • Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW
  • 12th Street Tunnel
  • Inbound 14th Street from 14th Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Cierres intermitentes de 6 a.m. a 6 p.m.

  • 14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW
  • Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 17th Street, NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

