National #Hurricane Center now has 70% chance of tropical cyclone formation for low pressure area off of Georgia coast. Only 3 years on record have had 4th Atlantic named storm formation prior to 1 July: 2016 (6/20-Danielle), 2020 (6/23/6 UTC-Dolly) and 2012 (6/23/12 UTC-Debby). pic.twitter.com/zofbMNDnZc